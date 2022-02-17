VGI Partners Ltd Has $25.19 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

VGI Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,180 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.8% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 1,954,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,043,328. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

