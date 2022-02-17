ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,459,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 164,207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,098,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,147,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 164,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.