ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 164,798 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

