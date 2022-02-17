ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,613 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.