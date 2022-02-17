ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

