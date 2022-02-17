Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

