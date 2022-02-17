Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 167,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 8,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.29 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

