Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Visteon stock traded up $13.40 on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 949,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,377. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
