Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $13.40 on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 949,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,377. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

