VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. VIZIO accounts for 1.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VIZIO worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,550.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

