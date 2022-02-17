VK Services LLC Takes $423.30 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,428,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,300,000. DoorDash makes up about 9.6% of VK Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

