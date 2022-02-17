Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 21.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.72. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 18.10 and a 1 year high of 29.85.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.