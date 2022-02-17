Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 379,851 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,851 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

