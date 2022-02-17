Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $46.21 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $46,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 140.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,973,000 after acquiring an additional 931,394 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 456,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 177,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

