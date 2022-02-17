Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,377 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $127,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,055.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 632,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 85,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 57,935 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 206,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

