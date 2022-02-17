Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 129,392 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 860.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Boston Beer makes up approximately 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of Boston Beer worth $73,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $16.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.98. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.50 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $734.27.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

