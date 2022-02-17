Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,753,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,113,000 after purchasing an additional 181,503 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,152,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,571,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $136.79. 273,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $379.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

