Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,423 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Marathon Oil worth $42,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

MRO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 558,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,021,154. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

