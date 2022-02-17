Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 204,398 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,398 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $59,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 109,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.