Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

