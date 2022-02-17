Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,903,000 after purchasing an additional 222,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

