Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,140,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.53 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

