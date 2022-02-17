Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day moving average of $247.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.