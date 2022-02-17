Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 680 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 486,834 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,931,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $262.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

