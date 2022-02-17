Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 118,941 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

KIM opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.