Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

