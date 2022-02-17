Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,596 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.