Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.