Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Snap-on by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.05 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

