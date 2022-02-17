Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

VMC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.71. 8,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 370,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,002,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

