Wabash National Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,164% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 253,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 44.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 50.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,251 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 10.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

