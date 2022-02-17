Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $215.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

