Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PML opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

