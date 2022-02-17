Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $63,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $1,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

