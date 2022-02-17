Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

