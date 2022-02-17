Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter worth about $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEST opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

In other news, CFO William B. Hoagland bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randy May acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

