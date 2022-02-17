Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter worth about $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ZEST opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Ecoark Profile
Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecoark (ZEST)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.