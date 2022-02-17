Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.33. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 39,070 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a market cap of C$514.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.21.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

