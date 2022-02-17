WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 5832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in WalkMe by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $2,846,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in WalkMe by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

