Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $42.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 236,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $7,775,168.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,576,706 shares of company stock valued at $99,019,116 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.