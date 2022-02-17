Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

