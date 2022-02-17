Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $923.39 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $927.33 billion, a PE ratio of 188.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $986.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

