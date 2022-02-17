Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $512.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

