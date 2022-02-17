Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 492,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,018. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

