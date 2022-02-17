Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
WCN opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
