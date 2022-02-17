Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WCN opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

