Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.270 EPS.

WCN stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

