Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $262.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Watsco by 752.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $6,998,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

