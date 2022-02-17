Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE W opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $231.16. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.39.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

