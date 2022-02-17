Wealth Effects LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.84. 690,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

