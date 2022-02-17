Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $12.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

