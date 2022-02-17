Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,156,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.