Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.30% of Netflix worth $803,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $394.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

